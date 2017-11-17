Fish fry planned to raise money to enhance education at one Poin - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fish fry planned to raise money to enhance education at one Poinsett County school

(Source: Weiner School Children's Endowment) (Source: Weiner School Children's Endowment)
WEINER, AR (KAIT) -

An annual fish fry hopes to raise money for students in Poinsett County.

The Weiner School Children’s Endowment hosts a fish fry on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Weiner School Cafeteria.

Fried catfish, hush puppies, fries, and slaw will be served at 6 p.m.

An auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Donations are accepted at the door for the meal. 

All proceeds go straight to the Weiner School Children’s Endowment which works to provide students of Weiner Elementary with whatever they need to enhance their learning environment.

The endowment has helped provide lunches on field trips, facilitate field trips, and buy computers for the students.

For more information call the school at 870-682-2252.

