Alternating lane closures planned for hardware installation

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -

Weekend and holiday travel may be a little slow on Interstate 40 as crews plan to alternate closing lanes overnight for a few days.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation stated Friday the closures will take place as crews install weigh-in-motion hardware just east of West Memphis.

Crews will alternately close I-40 westbound lanes between mile markers 283 and 284 at the Riverside Weigh Station, weather permitting.

The closures will happen nightly from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting on Saturday, Nov. 18 and continuing through Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Traffic will be controlled by signage and traffic drums.

Drivers should use caution in these areas.

