Missouri alters use of dicamba weedkiller in some areas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Agriculture is altering its rules for use of BASF's dicamba herbicide on cotton and soybeans.

The department announced Friday that the weed killer cannot be used on the two crops after June 1 in 10 southeastern counties. It will be banned in the rest of the state after July 15. Similar limits for Monsanto and DuPont versions of the herbicide are expected.

Farmers across the country have complained that dicamba drifts from other fields and damages their crops, particularly soybeans. In Missouri, most of the damage has been in southeastern counties.

The Missouri Farm Bureau said in a statement Friday that the new conditions will allow farmers to choose the best methods for their operations while respecting the property rights of others.

