Arkansas hotel withdraws appeal, gets safety recommendations

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - The owner of a landmark hotel in a central Arkansas city has withdrawn an appeal contesting the city's revised notice of the hotel's unsafe conditions.

The Sentinel-Record reports that Hot Springs' initial notice threatened to close the Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa if repairs to its exterior were not completed by November. But a revised notice gave the hotel until Oc. 29 to submit a building evaluation and repair plan, canceling the November deadline.

The Board of Zoning Adjustments was going to hear the hotel owner's appeal Wednesday contesting the notice, but the owner deemed it unnecessary after a building evaluation released Oct. 27 affirmed the hotel's safety.

The evaluation included recommendations to temporarily address the city's safety concerns until completion of the hotel's $30 million renovation announced in August.

