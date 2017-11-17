Family files lawsuit against ambulance company - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Family files lawsuit against ambulance company

(Source: APGraphicsBank) (Source: APGraphicsBank)
WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Paragould mother claims an ambulance company's actions led to her daughter's death.

Jenny Waldon is suing Arkansas Excellent Transport, Inc for what she claims was its role in Kelsey Cox's death.

In August 2017, Cox was being transported by ambulance from Paragould to a mental health facility in Little Rock. According to police, she jumped from the ambulance while traveling south on U.S. Highway 67 in White County.

Seven months after her death, Cox's family filed a civil lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Jenny Waldon claims AET's negligence led to her daughter's death. She's seeking damages of $5 million for "medical expenses, physical pain and suffering, and mental anguish."

Waldon says, in the lawsuit, that AET staff should have properly restrained her daughter because they knew she was suffering mental illness. She also claims AET failed "to properly hire, train, supervise, and retain competent and qualified personnel to assure that Kelsey Cox, deceased, received adequate care, treatment, and services."

Region 8 News spoke with Wendell Jones on the phone Friday afternoon. He said he has not yet received a copy of the lawsuit and could not comment on it at this time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

    Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:28 PM EST2017-11-19 03:28:47 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:31 PM EST2017-11-19 03:31:39 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

    An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

  • Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

    Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-11-19 00:49:59 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:55 PM EST2017-11-19 00:55:56 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob Lake and drowned.

    According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob Lake and drowned.

  • Church gives food to those in need

    Church gives food to those in need

    Saturday, November 18 2017 5:14 PM EST2017-11-18 22:14:16 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-11-18 23:40:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Philadelphia Baptist Church held their annual "Feeding the Multitudes" event on Saturday.

    Philadelphia Baptist Church held their annual "Feeding the Multitudes" event on Saturday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly