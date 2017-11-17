Family files lawsuit against ambulance company

A Paragould mother claims an ambulance company's actions led to her daughter's death.

Jenny Waldon is suing Arkansas Excellent Transport, Inc for what she claims was its role in Kelsey Cox's death.

In August 2017, Cox was being transported by ambulance from Paragould to a mental health facility in Little Rock. According to police, she jumped from the ambulance while traveling south on U.S. Highway 67 in White County.

Seven months after her death, Cox's family filed a civil lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Jenny Waldon claims AET's negligence led to her daughter's death. She's seeking damages of $5 million for "medical expenses, physical pain and suffering, and mental anguish."

Waldon says, in the lawsuit, that AET staff should have properly restrained her daughter because they knew she was suffering mental illness. She also claims AET failed "to properly hire, train, supervise, and retain competent and qualified personnel to assure that Kelsey Cox, deceased, received adequate care, treatment, and services."

Region 8 News spoke with Wendell Jones on the phone Friday afternoon. He said he has not yet received a copy of the lawsuit and could not comment on it at this time.

