Construction continues at new library location

A big renovation project underway in Batesville remains on schedule, meaning the Independence County Library should be in its new home by next summer.

The library is moving into the Barnett Building on Main Street.

It will be an upgrade from their roughly 5,000 square foot space in the old courthouse to the new 25,000 square foot location.

"It's gonna help the needs quite a bit," said David Thompson, Independence County Library board member.

The new library will have several different rooms, including a gift shop, cafe, and a public computer room.

"We found out there are a lot of people still needing to use computers and we're going to have quite a few new, state-of-the-art computers for people to come in and use," Thompson said.

There will also be a large reading area specifically for children.

"They're kind of cramped in a small area right now, but by next summer we should have a large, much nicer children's reading area," Thompson said.

With that room will come expanded summer programs for local kids.

Thompson said the community has been very excited and supportive of this project.

They have gotten several large donations from local families and businesses, which different areas of the library will be named after.

The library board has also created an Independence County Library Friends Foundation to help support and promote the library.

It is expected to open by June 2018.

