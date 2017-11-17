Construction continues at new library location - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Construction continues at new library location

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A big renovation project underway in Batesville remains on schedule, meaning the Independence County Library should be in its new home by next summer. 

The library is moving into the Barnett Building on Main Street. 

It will be an upgrade from their roughly 5,000 square foot space in the old courthouse to the new 25,000 square foot location. 

"It's gonna help the needs quite a bit," said David Thompson, Independence County Library board member. 

The new library will have several different rooms, including a gift shop, cafe, and a public computer room. 

"We found out there are a lot of people still needing to use computers and we're going to have quite a few new, state-of-the-art computers for people to come in and use," Thompson said. 

There will also be a large reading area specifically for children. 

"They're kind of cramped in a small area right now, but by next summer we should have a large, much nicer children's reading area," Thompson said. 

With that room will come expanded summer programs for local kids. 

Thompson said the community has been very excited and supportive of this project. 

They have gotten several large donations from local families and businesses, which different areas of the library will be named after. 

The library board has also created an Independence County Library Friends Foundation to help support and promote the library. 

It is expected to open by June 2018.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

    Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:28 PM EST2017-11-19 03:28:47 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:31 PM EST2017-11-19 03:31:39 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

    An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

  • Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

    Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-11-19 00:49:59 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:55 PM EST2017-11-19 00:55:56 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob Lake and drowned.

    According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob Lake and drowned.

  • Church gives food to those in need

    Church gives food to those in need

    Saturday, November 18 2017 5:14 PM EST2017-11-18 22:14:16 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-11-18 23:40:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Philadelphia Baptist Church held their annual "Feeding the Multitudes" event on Saturday.

    Philadelphia Baptist Church held their annual "Feeding the Multitudes" event on Saturday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly