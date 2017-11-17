A Better Region 8: Bad driving habits

How long ago did you get your driver's license? For most of us, it was so long ago we have to sit down and think about it.

Since I got my license, the test has changed, technology has changed, and it seems drivers are more impatient than ever.

In a national survey, Kars 4 Kids revealed Arkansas drivers rank 48th in the country when it comes to having courteous drivers.

I have to say, I'm not surprised. As much as I love Region 8, I've been frustrated by some rude and downright bad driving habits.

So, what's behind the frustration when it comes to "bad drivers?"

Drivers Ed instructors and state troopers have their theories. But no matter the reasoning, both agree we as drivers have a responsibility on the road.

A responsibility for our lives and the lives of others, because as State Trooper Dustin Morgan said, “It's life and death out there.”

Monday on Region 8 News at 10, Journalist Mallory Jordan goes back to school to see how she does on the written and driving portions of the driver’s test.

It's been ten years since she last took the test, and you may be surprised at what she no longer remembers.

Could you pass it? Mallory Jordan loaded a sample written test on our website KAIT8.com so you can take it and see for yourself.

Do you follow the instructions you were taught years ago?

A refresher on the rules of the road in the modern era has a lot of benefits. It can keep us safer, make us more courteous and it will make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

