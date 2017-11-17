Randolph County non-profit struggles to make flood repairs

A beloved building in Pocahontas is still in disrepair after May flooding caused major damage.

Flooding caused nearly $200,000 worth of damage to the Imperial Dinner Theatre in Pocahontas.

Now, those with the organization are looking for ways to pay for repairs without insurance money.

"We were told we couldn't get flood insurance because we weren't in a floodplain," said Marketing Director Shane Cummings. "They told us also it would never happen in 100 years."

Cummings said without any flood insurance the group is now dependent on donations and FEMA money to make repairs.

"After we were able to get back to the building, after the flood had receded, we realized they were correct it was 12 to 14 inches higher than it was last time," he said. "In some places of the building there was over 4 foot of water."

He said the group is thinking about organizing a fundraiser to complete repairs since they don't have any FEMA money yet.

"There's never any extra," he said. "We didn't know what we were going to do and the damage was so great that we just went on faith a lot."

Despite the problems the group now faces, Cummings believes the theatre will re-open in 2018.

