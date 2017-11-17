Mission Outreach holds their largest food drive

Mission Outreach held a food drive at the Paragould City Hall on Friday.

Those with the organization said this food drive is their largest and held at an important time each year.

"This time of year we need more food," said Jackie Ross, developmental director. "We're giving out about 320 boxes a month right now and we really need the food."

The food collected will go directly to help many in need in the Paragould community.

"We try to give them anywhere from 6 to 8 items according to how many we have plus the USDA food and this just really helps us," he said.

The group collected over 2,000 pounds of food during the event.

They will continue to collect donations from the public throughout the year.

"We'll take a can of green beans or a check for a dollar," he said. "Whatever you want to give us, we're tickled to death to get it."

