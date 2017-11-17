Jail expansion construction to begin in 2018

Construction on the Randolph County Jail expansion project is set to begin in 2018.

According to County Judge David Jansen, once construction begins it would take around 14 months to complete the expansion.

"It's well overdue," he said. "Sometimes our jail gets overloaded."

The expansion will provide more space and allow the sheriff's department to house female inmates, which he says would reduce the cost of keeping them outside of the county.

"Now, there may be times we may be able to house other prisoners for other counties if they're in a bind," he said. "We're looking forward to it, I think it's going to be a win-win for everybody."

