Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

Shops gave a percentage of their of their profits to City Youth Ministries.

Executive Director of the Downtown Jonesboro Association Lindsey Ford said this is an event they do every year.

“The reason that we chose to do this is because the businesses down here, they will see direct benefits to the children from downtown and local families downtown so it's just really a reason for us to give back to these people,” Ford said.

Those participating were Gearhead Outfitters, Eleanor’s Pizzeria, Skinny J’s, the Brickhouse, Recovery Room, and Parsonage 322.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

    Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:28 PM EST2017-11-19 03:28:47 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:31 PM EST2017-11-19 03:31:39 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

    An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

  • Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

    Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-11-19 00:49:59 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:55 PM EST2017-11-19 00:55:56 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob Lake and drowned.

    According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob Lake and drowned.

  • Church gives food to those in need

    Church gives food to those in need

    Saturday, November 18 2017 5:14 PM EST2017-11-18 22:14:16 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-11-18 23:40:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Philadelphia Baptist Church held their annual "Feeding the Multitudes" event on Saturday.

    Philadelphia Baptist Church held their annual "Feeding the Multitudes" event on Saturday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly