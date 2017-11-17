Downtown businesses help out City Youth Ministries

The holidays are just around the corner and businesses in downtown Jonesboro spent Friday evening giving back to kids in the community.

Shops gave a percentage of their of their profits to City Youth Ministries.

Executive Director of the Downtown Jonesboro Association Lindsey Ford said this is an event they do every year.

“The reason that we chose to do this is because the businesses down here, they will see direct benefits to the children from downtown and local families downtown so it's just really a reason for us to give back to these people,” Ford said.

Those participating were Gearhead Outfitters, Eleanor’s Pizzeria, Skinny J’s, the Brickhouse, Recovery Room, and Parsonage 322.

