FCC to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls

The Attorney General of Arkansas was successful in getting the Federal Communications Commission to allow phone companies to block illegal robocalls.

Leslie Rutledge, along with 29 other states, signed a letter asking the FCC to adopt these rules.

Regulations had prevented telecommunications companies from blocking many illegal robocalls.

The new rule allows providers to block calls coming from invalid numbers, unassigned numbers, and numbers whose owners have requested be blocked.

