Church gives food to those in need

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Philadelphia Baptist Church held their annual "Feeding the Multitudes" event on Saturday.

The group gave over 1,000 bags of food to those in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The bags included green beans, ham and rice, among other items.

Those who helped organize the event said they look forward to serving the community each year.

"It's just an opportunity for us to give back to our community," said Pastor Rodney Rogers. "We want to make sure that people are responsive to what we're being called to do."

"Just to be servants in Christ's name to be able to provide just a meal that would feed a family of five," said Student Worship Pastor Bryce Nalley.  "Just to reach out and be God's light in our community."

Around 700 people attended the event which also included several worship services for the community.

