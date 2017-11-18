Survivors of suicide loss event held - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Survivors of suicide loss event held

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group in Jonesboro held an event to honor international survivors of suicide loss day.

People gathered to share stories of loss, grief and their healing journey.

Amanda Strange organized the event because she is a survivor of suicide loss.

Strange lost her husband to suicide three years ago.

"It just hits home to me because you don't typically expect something like this ever to happen to you, and it can happen to anybody," she said.

The free event allowed individuals to meet others dealing with similar situations and find local support.

Strange said events like this are important in Northeast Arkansas.

"When I started my journey I had to go to Searcy to meet other survivors," she said.  "So, it's very important to me to keep this going in Northeast Arkansas so people realize here we are not alone."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Names and new details released in Jackson County homicide

    Names and new details released in Jackson County homicide

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:58 PM EST2017-11-19 04:58:03 GMT
    Sunday, November 19 2017 1:38 PM EST2017-11-19 18:38:47 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to Jackson County Sheriff's Captain Ricky Morales, 40-year-old Rickey D. Crawford Jr., of Tuckerman, was arrested in relation to the death of 33-year-old Amanda Michelle Crawford.

    According to Jackson County Sheriff's Captain Ricky Morales, 40-year-old Rickey D. Crawford Jr., of Tuckerman, was arrested in relation to the death of 33-year-old Amanda Michelle Crawford.

  • Jonesboro police investigate shooting in downtown Jonesboro

    Jonesboro police investigate shooting in downtown Jonesboro

    Sunday, November 19 2017 1:24 PM EST2017-11-19 18:24:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro.

    The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro.

  • Arkansas hospitals: Shortage of IV equipment due to storm

    Arkansas hospitals: Shortage of IV equipment due to storm

    Sunday, November 19 2017 1:04 PM EST2017-11-19 18:04:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Arkansas hospitals say a national shortage of IVs is the worst they've ever seen since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September and knocked out a key plant that manufactures the medical equipment

    Arkansas hospitals say a national shortage of IVs is the worst they've ever seen since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September and knocked out a key plant that manufactures the medical equipment

    •   
Powered by Frankly