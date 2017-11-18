Survivors of suicide loss event held

A group in Jonesboro held an event to honor international survivors of suicide loss day.

People gathered to share stories of loss, grief and their healing journey.

Amanda Strange organized the event because she is a survivor of suicide loss.

Strange lost her husband to suicide three years ago.

"It just hits home to me because you don't typically expect something like this ever to happen to you, and it can happen to anybody," she said.

The free event allowed individuals to meet others dealing with similar situations and find local support.

Strange said events like this are important in Northeast Arkansas.

"When I started my journey I had to go to Searcy to meet other survivors," she said. "So, it's very important to me to keep this going in Northeast Arkansas so people realize here we are not alone."

