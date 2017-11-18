Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink now open - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink now open

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink officially opened in Jonesboro on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Employees at the ice skating rink said it was a slow first day, but they expected big crowds throughout Thanksgiving week.

"We have parties, a lot of youth groups and birthday parties and kids and whole families, " said employee Laney Moore.

She said the opening of the ice skating rink is something many were looking forward too.

"I think it kind of gets people into the holiday spirit," she said.  "Especially when the weather cools off, we serve hot chocolate and we have the Christmas music going, provided by the radio group here."

The Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

It will also be open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

