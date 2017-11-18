Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob lake and drowned.

A post made on the department's Facebook page said on Friday shortly before 6 p.m., the White County 911 Dispatch Center received the report that a boy fell out of the boat.

The caller told dispatchers they could see the boat but could not see the teen.

Several agencies searched for the boy, which included the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Search and Rescue Dive team, Survival Flight 6, Bald Knob police, Northstar EMS and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Several hours into the search, officials found 15-year-old, Ethan Dwayne Martin, of Judsonia in the lake after drowning.

The AGFC is investigating the boating accident.

