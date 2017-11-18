Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teen drowns in Region 8 lake, authorities investigate

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager fell out of a boat at Bald Knob lake and drowned.

A post made on the department's Facebook page said on Friday shortly before 6 p.m., the White County 911 Dispatch Center received the report that a boy fell out of the boat.

The caller told dispatchers they could see the boat but could not see the teen.

Several agencies searched for the boy, which included the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Search and Rescue Dive team, Survival Flight 6, Bald Knob police, Northstar EMS and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Several hours into the search, officials found 15-year-old, Ethan Dwayne Martin, of Judsonia in the lake after drowning.

The AGFC is investigating the boating accident. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Names and new details released in Jackson County homicide

    Names and new details released in Jackson County homicide

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:58 PM EST2017-11-19 04:58:03 GMT
    Sunday, November 19 2017 1:38 PM EST2017-11-19 18:38:47 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to Jackson County Sheriff's Captain Ricky Morales, 40-year-old Rickey D. Crawford Jr., of Tuckerman, was arrested in relation to the death of 33-year-old Amanda Michelle Crawford.

    According to Jackson County Sheriff's Captain Ricky Morales, 40-year-old Rickey D. Crawford Jr., of Tuckerman, was arrested in relation to the death of 33-year-old Amanda Michelle Crawford.

  • Jonesboro police investigate shooting in downtown Jonesboro

    Jonesboro police investigate shooting in downtown Jonesboro

    Sunday, November 19 2017 1:24 PM EST2017-11-19 18:24:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro.

    The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro.

  • Arkansas hospitals: Shortage of IV equipment due to storm

    Arkansas hospitals: Shortage of IV equipment due to storm

    Sunday, November 19 2017 1:04 PM EST2017-11-19 18:04:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Arkansas hospitals say a national shortage of IVs is the worst they've ever seen since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September and knocked out a key plant that manufactures the medical equipment

    Arkansas hospitals say a national shortage of IVs is the worst they've ever seen since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September and knocked out a key plant that manufactures the medical equipment

    •   
Powered by Frankly