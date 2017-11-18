Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash report states Kimberly Hope Gillock, 47, died in the crash that happened on Highway 14 West in Wilson.

Gillock was driving west bound around a curve. The 2003 Chevrolet vehicle overcorrected and she lost control.

According to the report, the vehicle flipped several times and Gillock was ejected.

The roads were dry during the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android