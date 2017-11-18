Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Osceola woman killed in Highway 14 crash

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

An Osceola woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash report states Kimberly Hope Gillock, 47, died in the crash that happened on Highway 14 West in Wilson.

Gillock was driving west bound around a curve. The 2003 Chevrolet vehicle overcorrected and she lost control.

According to the report, the vehicle flipped several times and Gillock was ejected.

The roads were dry during the time of the crash.

  Names and new details released in Jackson County homicide

    According to Jackson County Sheriff's Captain Ricky Morales, 40-year-old Rickey D. Crawford Jr., of Tuckerman, was arrested in relation to the death of 33-year-old Amanda Michelle Crawford.

    The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro.

    Arkansas hospitals say a national shortage of IVs is the worst they've ever seen since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September and knocked out a key plant that manufactures the medical equipment

