Names and new details released in Jackson County homicide

The names and details surrounding a Saturday night homicide in Jackson County have been released.

According to Jackson County Sheriff's Captain Ricky Morales, 40-year-old Rickey D. Crawford Jr., of Tuckerman, was arrested in relation to the death of 33-year-old Amanda Michelle Crawford.

According to Captain Morales, it appears she was stabbed multiple times. Her body will be sent to the state crime lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Saturday night, the Diaz Police Department requested Jackson County deputies help at a crash near the Diaz Scrap Yard.

When deputies arrived, the man involved in the crash, later identified as Rickey D. Crawford Jr., made a statement that raised suspicion.

Morales said deputies responded to a home in Campbell Station shortly after the comment was made.

There they found 33-year-old Amanda Michelle Crawford stabbed to death.

Rickey D. Crawford Jr. is being held in the Jackson Co. Detention Center on a 1st-degree murder charge.

Morales said officials are still seeking information from the public about what happened in the home.

"Our investigators have been working tirelessly, doing that conducting interviews, talking to other people around the area that may have seen something," he said. "They've talked to some neighbors just around that general area just to see if they might have heard something."

