Jonesboro police investigate shooting in downtown Jonesboro

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro.

According to Cpl. David McDaniel, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m.

In a press release, JPD responded to the 200 Block of South Main Street in response to two adult male subjects who were fighting each other.

One of the subjects involved showed a firearm and shot multiple times at the other subject as he attempted to run away.

The subject that ran was struck in the leg and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to locate and arrest the shooter who is now in custody at the Craighead County Detention Center.

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance from the scene to a local hospital where he is receiving medical attention for his injuries.

