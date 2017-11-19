Names released in Sunday's downtown Jonesboro shooting

The Jonesboro Police Department has released the names and more details concerning a shooting in downtown Jonesboro Sunday morning.

According to the initial police report, 42-year-old Nakia Miller was arrested in connection with the shooting of 20-year-old Matthew Eugene Taylor.

According to Cpl. David McDaniel, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the alley behind Cregeens and Skinny J's.

In the police report, Miller states that Taylor was recently fired from a restaurant and blamed Miller.

Miller told police that Taylor came into the restaurant and was arguing with him when they began to fight.

They then moved the fight outside into the alley. Miller said that Taylor was "getting the best of him," so he pulled out his gun and fired shots into the air to scare Miller off of him.

A witness told police that the two men were fighting, when Taylor stood up, told Miller to get up, and Miller then pulled a gun.

The witness told police Miller then fired shots at Taylor as he was running away.

Taylor was shot three times in the right leg.

Matthew Taylor told police at a local hospital that he was recently fired from a restaurant for missing a shift but told management that Miller had assaulted him threatened to shoot him.

Taylor became upset that Miller was allowed to keep his job, but he was terminated.

Taylor told police that he and Miller went outside to fight and that Miller ran towards him. Taylor said he was simply defending himself.

Taylor told police he stood up because he considered the fight done. He said that's when Miller pulled a gun on him and began firing.

Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Nakia Miller with first-degree battery and second-degree criminal mischief.

Miller's bond was set at $7,500 and he's due back in court on December 27.

