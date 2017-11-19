Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office searching for shooting suspects

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is searching for two males following a shooting Sunday night.

According to Justin Rolland with the sheriff's office, the county is investigating the shooting that happened at a house on County Road 762.

A man called 911 and said two black males came to his home and assaulted him Sunday night.

Before leaving the home, the man told police the suspects shot at his home.

Rolland said the suspects drove off and multiple agencies are attempting to track them down.

According to Rolland, the suspects were spotted in a silver Dodge truck.

They were last known to be heading toward Jonesboro.

Region 8 News is working to get more details. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

