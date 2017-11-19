Sheriff's office continues search for "armed and dangerous" suspects in robbery case

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "armed and dangerous" men connected to an aggravated robbery on Sunday, Nov. 19 at a home on County Road 762. The two are wanted for questioning in the case.

"These two entered the shop under the guise of wanting to purchase a vehicle, but after taking a look around, took out their pistols and assaulted the owner of the shop," the sheriff's office said Monday in a press release.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim called 911 and said two black males came to his home and assaulted him Sunday night.

A press release later described the first suspect as a Hispanic or light-skinned African American with a mustache, and the second suspect as a black male with a mustache and a goatee.

Shortly thereafter, the suspects produced a gun and began to hit the victim.

The men, according to Captain Justin Rolland, handcuffed the victim, asked for money, then searched the building for cash. The sheriff's department said the two got away with $500 in cash.

The victim was able to get away from the shop through a rear door.

According to Rolland, the suspects were driving a silver Dodge truck and the victim began to follow them.

As the suspects were turning around on County Road 766 at Highway 351, the victim said the suspect shot his vehicle. He returned to his shop to call 911.

They were last known to be heading toward Jonesboro.

The victim is offering a $1,000 reward to who can identify the two men. If you see either of these men, the sheriff's office advises you do not approach them, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Tips can be called into Sgt. Ron Richardson at (870) 933-4551 or email your tip to info@craigheadso.org.

