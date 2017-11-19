Suspects wanted for handcuffing, robbing, shooting at victim

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is searching for two males following a shooting Sunday night.

According to Capt. Justin Rolland with the sheriff's office, the county is investigating a shooting following a robbery at a house on County Road 762.

A 54-year-old Jonesboro man called 911 and said two black males came to his home and assaulted him Sunday night.

An incident report released Monday stated the suspects came to the victim's shop to look at the car for sale.

Shortly thereafter, the suspects produced a gun and began to hit the victim.

The men, according to Rolland, handcuffed the victim, asked for money, then searched the building for cash.

The victim was able to get away from the shop through a rear door.

According to Rolland, the suspects were driving a silver Dodge truck and the victim began to follow them.

As the suspects were turning around on County Road 766 at Highway 351, the victim said the suspect shot his vehicle. He returned to his shop to call 911.

Multiple agencies are attempting to track down the suspects.

They were last known to be heading toward Jonesboro.

The victim is offering a $1,000 reward to who can identify the two men.

Region 8 News is working to get more details. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

