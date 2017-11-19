Home destroyed in Jonesboro house fire

Jonesboro firefighters responded to a house fire on Belt Street Sunday night.

According to Assistant Fire Chief, Alan Dunn, crews responded to a home in the 800-block of Belt.

Dunn said the house was fully involved when crews arrived. There was smoke at every corner of the home.

According to a Jonesboro Fire Department firefighter, Greg Johnson, no one was home when the fire broke out.

So far, everyone is accounted for, according to Johnson.

However, the home is a total loss with heavy structural damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

