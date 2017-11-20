3 dead after medical helicopter crash in eastern Arkansas

DEWITT, Ark. (AP) - Officials say a medical helicopter has crashed in eastern Arkansas, killing all three people on board.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management confirms the helicopter went down Sunday night near the Arkansas County town of DeWitt, about 60 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the aircraft was flying from Pine Bluff to DeWitt at the time of the wreck. Lunsford says no patients were on board.

FAA investigators are heading to the crash site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The helicopter belonged to Pafford EMS. The company said on its Facebook page that it's "devastated by the sudden loss of three of our team members."

Additional details about what caused the crash are not yet known.

