JPD: Woman didn't want to go to jail because it was her birthday

Jonesboro police say a woman suspected of huffing air duster in a gas station bathroom Saturday night told them she was celebrating her birthday.

Officer Tyler Wilson responded to a call of a woman huffing air duster in a bathroom at Murphy USA, 1905 W. Parker Rd.

When he entered the bathroom, Wilson said he found 30-year-old Shandy L. Clayton “passed out [holding] a can of air duster.”

According to the officer’s initial incident report, the can was “cold to the touch and had condensation on it,” indicating it had been recently used.

“I then placed the can into the sink,” Wilson reported. “While doing so, the female proceeded to grab for another can that was in her purse.”

Wilson grabbed that can and set it aside, then placed Clayton in handcuffs.

“[Clayton] stated several times she did not want to go to jail and it was her birthday,” Wilson stated.

The officer collected the air duster cans then took Clayton to the Craighead County Detention Center where she was booked on suspicion of breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds and a failure to appear warrant. She was placed on a six-hour hold and given a court date of Nov. 20.

