Arkansas hog farm ordered to clean manure runoff by January

JASPER, Ark. (AP) - A hog farm in northwest Arkansas has been ordered to clean up its property within the next 60 days after complaints from neighbors about manure runoff.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a Boone County circuit judge ordered Sanders Farm last week to empty a barn of dry pig manure, revegetate land and keep the hogs on its property by January. The farm is in the Buffalo River watershed.



A neighbor complained to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality in July about manure running off from Sanders Farm, which is in neighboring Newton County. The department took the 2,400-hog farm to court Nov. 7, saying the operation violates environmental laws with the site's maintenance and by not having a permit to operate.



A follow-up hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

