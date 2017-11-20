Paragould juvenile killed in hit and run

A Paragould minor died Saturday night in a hit-and-run.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Interstate 55 near the 14-mile marker in Crittenden County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash summary, the minor—who was not identified—was trying to cross the southbound lane when they stepped in front of a vehicle.

The vehicle, only described as a 2015 Dodge, then left the scene.

ASP did not release any further details.

