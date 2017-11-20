A-State Board approves work on north end zone project

Another step to bringing a multi-million dollar project to life at A-State has been met with approval.

The Arkansas State Board of Trustees held a special meeting Monday.

During the meeting, the board unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with the Red Wolves Foundation to bring the North End Zone Expansion project to life.

The $29 million project will add new amenities to Centennial Bank Stadium.

New seating, team locker/meeting rooms, and a water feature are planned as announced in August along with artist renderings. The project is privately funded.

The Red Wolves Foundation still has to officially confirm the agreement and secure the loans, gifts, and funding.

