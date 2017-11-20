Victim's name released in Greene Co. fatal crash

One person was killed following a crash in Greene County Monday afternoon.

According to Arkansas State Police, a two-vehicle crash occurred at U.S. Highway 49 at Greene Co Rd. 434 north of Marmaduke.

Greene County Sheriff David Carter tells Region 8 News that one person was killed, and two others injured. One of the people injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

According to an ASP fatal crash summary, Harold Hanna, 88, of Piggott was killed in the crash.

The report states that the vehicle Hanna was driving, a 2014 Chevrolet, was traveling north on Highway 49 when he crossed the yellow line and hit a 2011 Hyundai traveling south.

Hanna's vehicle ran off the right side of the road and flipped four times, coming to rest upside down.

The names of the people injured were not released.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android