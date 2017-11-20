Rolland-Jones Named SBC Defensive Player of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (10/20/17) – Arkansas State senior defensive end Ja’Von Rolland-Jones has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Red Wolves to a 30-12 over Texas State this past Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Rolland-Jones recorded 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a quarterback hurry and had a forced fumble as he helped the A-State defense limited the Bobcats to just 12 points and 188 yards of total offense. His seven tackles were tied for the most on the team and it also marked the fourth time this season he has posted at least two sacks in a game.

His 3.5 tackles for loss also matched a season-high for the Mesquite, Texas native, while his two sacks pushed his career total to 41.5, leaving him just 2.5 shy of tying the all-time NCAA FBS record of 44 held by former Arizona State defensive standout Terrell Suggs. He also pushed his career tackle total to 60.5, which moved him into a tie for 11th most in the NCAA as well.

A-State returns to the road Saturday, Nov. 25 for a Sun Belt Conference matchup in Monroe, La., against ULM. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App.