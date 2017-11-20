CRIMESTOPPERS: JPD searching for 2 who attempted to cash forged checks

Jonesboro police need the public’s help identifying two men suspected of trying to cash a stolen check.

According to the initial incident report, the two men tried to buy two prepaid cell phone cards and cell phone on Sept. 10 at Kroger, 1515 S. Caraway.

Police say when one of the men tried to purchase the items with a check, the other suspect walked out of the store.

The cashier refused to complete the transaction, however, when she reportedly noticed that the name on the man’s ID did not match the name on the check.

The cashier kept the check and notified the store’s manager. At that time, the suspect left the store.

According to the incident report, the check had been “washed and written over.”

Anyone with information on this attempted forgery should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (8767) and leave an anonymous tip.

