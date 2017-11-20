Sheriff: Calls to pay warrant, not from us

The Independence County Sheriff's Office is warning people in the county not to give out personal information people claiming to be them.

According to their Facebook post, the sheriff's office has been getting reports of people calling with a name and number trying to get people to pay for a warrant.

The sheriff's office reminded people they do not call and accept payment for warrants.

The post goes on to show that the person is calling from 870-724-1944.

The sheriff's office says if the person gives you a name and badge number, you can call the sheriff's office and they can verify if it was them that called you or not.

