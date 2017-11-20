Prosecutor: Man revoked probation with child pornography arrest

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's office has asked the court to revoke a man’s probation after state investigators say he admitted to possessing child pornography.

In May 2017, Lucas Michael Johnson, 27, pleaded guilty to a 2015 assault on his roommate.

Police say Johnson stabbed the other man in the arm with a folding knife during an argument at their apartment on Aggie Road.

In exchange for his guilty plea, a judge sentenced Johnson to 60 months supervised probation.

In August, after he moved to Searcy, an Arkansas State Police investigator interviewed Johnson at his place of employment regarding allegations of child pornography.

According to court documents, during the Mirandized interview, Johnson “confessed to possessing over 100 images and videos of child pornography that were stored in his Dropbox account.”

After receiving his consent, the ASP investigator “visually observed” the Dropbox account and found the images, court records said.

The detective took Johnson into custody.

On Oct. 30, 17th Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Edwards found probable cause to charge Johnson with 30 counts of distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 2 in the White County Circuit Court.

On Monday, Johnson appeared in Craighead County District Court where Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to revoke his probation on the 2015 battery charge.

Fowler set Johnson’s bond at $7,500 with a Dec. 27 court appearance.

