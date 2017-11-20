Man charged with murder in shooting

An Ash Flat man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Sharp County man.

Henry Boyce, Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, announced the charges Monday against Freddie Howard Johnston.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Johnston went to a home on Agnos Road on Nov. 2 and shot Jeremy Watkins before turning the gun on himself in an apparent suicide attempt.

Watkins died of his injuries 10 days later.

In addition to the murder charge, Johnston is also charged with aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault on a family or household member, and violation of an order of protection.

Court documents stated that at 4:36 a.m. Nov. 2, Amber Johnston called 911 to say her husband had entered her home and shot her friend and then shot himself.

Amber Johnston reportedly told police she and Watkins were in bed when they heard her husband enter.

"Amber stated Freddie told Watkins to 'get out of his bed,'" the affidavit stated. When Watkins sat up in the bed, Amber said Freddie shot him twice. Johnston then shot himself in the chest.

Watkins was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock where he died on Nov. 12 from his injuries.

Court records showed that Amber Johnston had been granted an order of protection against Johnston on Oct. 31. The order was served on Johnston that day while he was detained in jail.

