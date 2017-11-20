Pharmacy break-in suspect still at large after high-speed chase

A Newport pharmacy break-in led to a high-speed chase with officers across two counties.

It happened at Darlings Pharmacy around 3:50 a.m. Friday, according to a Newport police incident report.

The report states Officer Brian Bickel arrived at the pharmacy where he saw a suspicious car parked by a fence near the building.

That’s when he heard an alarm coming from the front of the building.

When he drove to the front of the building, Bickel states he saw someone leaving the building under the front doors where the glass was broken out. That person began running around to the back of the facility.

According to the report, that is when the officer pulled his weapon from his holster and ordered the suspect to stop.

The suspect kept running towards the back of the pharmacy. When the officer chased and turned the corner, Bickel said he realized the suspect was trying to pick up items after dropping the bag they were carrying.

He then chased the suspect until that suspect got into his car and drove off.

After notifying dispatch that the suspect was getting away, another patrolman began a vehicle pursuit.

According to Newport Police Chief Scudder, that pursuit started in Jackson County and ended in Cross County in Wynne.

Scudder said the suspect then got out of his vehicle and ran off.

Scudder said the officer accidentally discharged his weapon as he was taking it out of his holster but no one was hit.

That suspect is still at large. Scudder encourages anyone with any information on who this suspect might be, call the Newport Police Department at (870)-523-2722.

