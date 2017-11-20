Man accused of having guns, pot brownies

A traffic stop in Cash led to a man’s arrest Friday after police said they found two guns and some illegal baked goods in his van.

Officer Mark Bailey stopped Jackeli R. Bryant, 23, of Scott on Highway 226 for no tail lights.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bailey noticed Bryant had a “nervous demeanor” and he could smell the “faint odor of marijuana” coming from the van.

After learning that Bryant’s license had been suspended, Bailey called Chief Paul Slagley to the scene.

Chief Slagley and his K9 then conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, court documents stated Slagley found a backpack in the back seat containing three packages of brownies.

When the K9 officer alerted on the backpack, Slagley asked Byrant what was in the brownies.

“Marijuana,” Bryant is alleged to have replied.

The officers also reported finding two guns under the driver’s seat.

The officers arrested Bryant and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Bryant with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended driver’s license, no tail lights, and no liability insurance.

Fowler set Bryant’s bond at $7,500 and told him to appear in circuit court on Dec. 27.

