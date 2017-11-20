Suspect arraigned on capital murder charge

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Tuckerman man with murder in the weekend death of a woman.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rickey D. Crawford, Jr., 40, Saturday night in connection with the death of 33-year-old Amanda Michelle Crawford.

Captain Ricky Morales told Region 8 News it appeared she had been stabbed multiple times. Her body has been sent to the state crime laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

On Monday, Crawford appeared before a district court judge who found probable cause to charge him with capital murder.

Crawford is being held without bond awaiting his next court appearance on Dec. 14.

