County officials educate residents about flood plains

Randolph County officials are hoping to educate residents about floodplains and the risk on their property.

Only 30 percent of the county is considered to be part of floodplains, despite five rivers being in the area.

Now, officials are cautioning residents about their risk outside of floodplains.

"We've seen what's happened in the past, and just because it's not on the map doesn't mean it's not going to flood," said Randolph County Flood Plain Administrator Stacy Ingram.

One Randolph County insurance agent said the floodplain maps do not always determine whether a home will flood.

"Some of the maps are pretty outdated even though they've been redone," said insurance agent Rob Olvey. "They're still not a perfect indicator of who's going to flood and who's not in any given year."

County officials are now urging residents outside floodplains to look into getting flood insurance.

However, some in the county are unsure if they can purchase flood insurance.

Due to ordinances that have been passed in the county, anyone is eligible to buy flood insurance, even if their property is not on a floodplain.

Ingram said this is something many home and business owners in Randolph County should consider.

"If you build near a river, or a stream you need to get flood insurance, it needs to be permitted," she said. "You need to go through all the steps to make sure you're covering yourself."

