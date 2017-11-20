County changing how virtual court fees are paid

Lawrence County officials are restructuring how virtual justice system fees are paid.

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said the district court judge has allowed those who are fined to have more time to pay.

He said because of this the county has had more success with fines being paid in full.

However, the county needed a solution for paying virtual justice system fees that are usually paid once offenders pay their fines.

He said they are now looking to cities to help pay these fees.

"We came together with the idea that the county would pay half and the other entities with law enforcement agencies would pay half divided up amongst those," he said.

The towns of Walnut Ridge, Hoxie, Black Rock, and Ravenden will pay 50 percent of the fee.

These towns would pay in about $100 a month each for the fees.

He says the other $400 will be paid by the county.

He says this solution will help keep offenders paying fines in full and still fund the virtual justice system.

"The towns looked at the situation and said to them that they thought it was more than a fair and equitable plan," Thomison said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android