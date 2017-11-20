Randolph Co. to hire another jailer

The Randolph County Detention Center is adding another jailer to their staff thanks to approval from the Randolph County Quorum Court.

According to Randolph County Judge David Jansen, the additional jailer will be hired soon.

Jansen added once the jail expansion project is complete, the county will hire more staff members.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android