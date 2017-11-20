Dog shot after let out to use bathroom

Craighead County sheriff's deputies say a person's dog was shot when its owners let it out to use the bathroom.

According to an incident report from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Josh Miller was dispatched to County Road 767 on Saturday.

The complainant said he let his cock-a-poo out to use the bathroom. When the dog came back in, it had blood on it.

The owner took to dog to the veterinarian and had x-rays performed.

It showed the dog had been shot with a pellet gun and that a pellet was still lodged in the dog’s side.

The owner told Deputy Miller the first vet visit cost $301 and said the vet advised that they may have to perform surgery on the dog.

There are no known suspects at this time.

