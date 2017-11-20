Wildlife officers need information on illegal elk kill

The Arkansas Wildlife Officer's Association is asking the public for help in finding who illegally killed an elk in Northcentral Arkansas.

According to a post on the Arkansas Wildlife Officer Association’s Facebook page, the elk was killed on the Searcy/Pope county line in the Piney Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The post said the elk was left and the meat was wasted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-482-9262 and ask for Wildlife Office Jamie Jackson.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered on information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

