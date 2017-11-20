Kennett Fire Department battles abandoned house fire

The Kennett Fire Department responded to a fire Monday night.

According to the Kennett Police Department, the fire happened at an abandoned house on E. Washington and Frisco.

Crews are currently working to put out the fire.

No other details were released.

