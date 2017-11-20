Organization to host domestic violence training for law enforcement

(Source: The Haven of Northeast Arkansas, Inc. via Facebook)

An organization that helps victims of domestic violence is hosting a domestic violence training court for law enforcement officials.

The Haven of Northeast Arkansas, Inc., along with the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence will host the training on Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Osceola Police Department.

The course is available for city administration, law enforcement, legal counsel, health educators, churches, and the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Training will be conducted by Beth Goodrich and Nicole Huryta with the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence, along with Tiffany Keene with the City of Little Rock Criminal Court.

The training session is free. For more information, call the Haven at 870-532-6669.

