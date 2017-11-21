Bond set for trio arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl and ecstasy

Three people arrested Tuesday morning for simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Chauncy L. Mayes, 38, Joslyn L. Gray, 21, and Roshuna N. Johnson, 29, all of Jonesboro in connection to the case.

JPD Sgt. Cassie Brandon said a search warrant executed in the 1000-block of Cartwright St. on Tuesday yielded suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, and a loaded firearm.

All of the suspected drugs and guns were found in a safe located in a child's bedroom. None of the people inside the home claimed to know who the safe belonged to.

“At the time of the warrant, there were three people at the residence. During the search of the apartment, officers located approximately 1.1 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in “ice” form, approximately 249 suspected ecstasy tablets, ten 10 milligram fentanyl patches, and a loaded semi-automatic Glock handgun with a drum magazine,” Sgt. Brandon said in a press release.

According to JPD, Mayes, Gray and Johnson are each being held in the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Judge Fowler set Mayes' bond at $500,000; Gray's bond at $25,000; and Johnson's bond at $15,000.

All three are charged with trafficking of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, not meth or cocaine, with the purpose to deliver; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Mayes and Johnson are also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons. Mayes is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) less than 4 ounces.

All three defendants are due back in court on Dec. 27.

