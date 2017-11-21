Mayor hopes to use new driver's information to save lives

One Craighead County mayor expressed his impression with a Region 8 special report regarding passing the driver's test years after taking it.

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said Tuesday regarding how eye-opening the test is today compared to when he first took the exam.

Jones said many things have changed today, including more signage, more lines on roadways, and the fast-paced lifestyle most tend to live.

He hopes to educate Brookland drivers with newer information even he didn't know several years ago.

"I think that would be a great community service for your police officers to get together and invite ARDOT to come out and speak about signage and what it means," Jones said.

Jones added that driving safely today is a bigger challenge, referencing several recent crashes on Highway 49.

He hopes getting new information out to drivers can help save lives in the long run.

