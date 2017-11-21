Residents concerned over highway near Wilson

Residents in one Mississippi County town voiced their concerns Tuesday on highway safety following a crash that killed an Osceola woman over the weekend.

Back in September, Wilson resident Kevin Goble posted to Facebook voicing his concerns about Highway 14.

Since his post, other residents have chimed in, saying the road is dangerously narrow.

"It doesn't take much. Once you run off the road it doesn't take much to lose control when there's nothing to catch you, no shoulder there," Goble said. "And that's what we've got. That's the situation we have here right now."

Goble and other residents also said they're concerned about the traffic on that highway leading up to the Rivercrest School District.

Goble and other residents hope spreading the word can lead to a solution.

Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said there are no significant plans in place, saying the needs outweigh their resources.

For now, Goble said drivers need to slow down and pay extra attention when driving on Highway 14.

