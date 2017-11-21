Justice complex project to begin soon in Blytheville

Construction for a new justice center will soon begin in Blytheville and the change will help improve facilities for the police among other departments.

James Sanders, mayor of Blytheville, said the plans have been drawn up and they hope to make it a reality within the next year.

An inspection from the Department of Labor back in April closed parts of the current Blytheville Police Department building because it was unsafe.

Sanders said he hopes the new facility can help officers do their job even better.

"This will be a shot in the arm for our officers as well as for the community to see their taxpayer dollars actually go toward the infrastructure for the city, especially in our efforts to reduce crime in our area," Sanders said.

In May, residents approved a half-cent sales tax that will help fund the armory renovation and expansion.

The police department, the court clerks, and the judge will be housed in the new justice complex.

