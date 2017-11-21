Imports impacting Arkansas steel industry

Northeast Arkansas is the second largest steel producing area in the United States, according to NBC affiliate KARK.

Congressman Rick Crawford said cheap Chinese Steel is being brought to the U.S. which is hurting the state’s steel industry.

Crawford asked President Donald Trump to talk to Chinese officials about the problem on his recent trip to China.

Government subsidies and violations of international trade law give Chinese companies an advantage, according to Crawford, a problem Trump promised to tackle during a speech last summer.

During the trip, Trump called for more fairness in U.S/China trade policies, but he did not speak about steel publicly.

